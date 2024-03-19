The new Lancia Ypsilon in Limited Edition Cassina is also available in the new one hybrid versionequipped with an engine mild hybrid latest generation from 1.2 liter PureTech3 cylinders and 48 V, with a power of 100 HP.

Lancia Ypsilon hybrid what changes

The new hybrid Ypsilon maintains the dimensions of the electric variant, with a length of 4.08 ma width of 1.76 ma height of 1.44 m and a weight of 1,282 kg. The main innovation is the latest generation hybrid engine, a 1.2 48V 3-cylinder and 100 HP (74 kW)combined with the 6-speed e-DCT automatic transmission.

The new Ypsilon Cassina is also a MHEV hybrid

This engine, mild-hybrid approved, allows the hybrid Ypsilon to reach a maximum speed of 190 km/h and to speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 9.3 seconds. The possibility of switching to electrical power allows you to reduce consumption. While driving, some important electronic functions can be selected such as e-Start, w-Parking, e-Queueing and e-Creepingwhich allow you to customize the driving style based on the driver's preferences.

Lancia Ypsilon Cassina

The new Lancia Ypsilon Limited Edition Cassina is a car compact and elegant, characterized by an external design that captures attention from the first glance thanks to its colour blue Lancia created specifically for this version.

The front recalls the historic Lancia grille with three LED beamswhile the round rear lights are a tribute to the Launch Stratos. Great attention has been paid to design and comfort on board, with seats in blue velvet heated and massaging, an exclusive multifunctional coffee table designed by Cassina and sustainable materials such as the recycled velvet of the historic “Lancia cloth”.

The cockpit of the new Ypsilon Cassina

The new Ypsilon is also equipped with the innovative infotainment system ROOM and Level 2 autonomous driving technologies, such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) And Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

Price, how much does the new hybrid Ypsilon cost

The price of the new Lancia Ypsilon Limited Edition Cassina MHEV starts from 28,000 euros. Until March 31st it is possible to take advantage of the financial offer in collaboration with Stellantis Financial Services Italywhich includes an advance of 6,538 euros, with a monthly installment of 200 euros for 35 monthswhich includes 3 years/30,000 km warranty.

Lancia Ypsilon Cassina rear 3/4

The nominal interest rate (TAN) is 4.99%, with an annual percentage rate (APR) of 7.01%. The financing is valid for three years, at the end of which you can choose to redeem the vehicle by paying one maxi-instalment of 18,512.8 eurosor return or replace the vehicle as contractually required.

→ Ypsilon Cassina hybrid: 28,000 euros

Lancia Ypsilon Cassina MHEV TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

CHARACTERISTICS VALUES Length 4.08 m Length 1.76 m Height 1.44 m Weight 1,282 kg Technology MHEV Engine power 74 kW/100 hp CO2 103 g/km Max. speed 190 km/h From 0 to 100 km/h 9.3” Consumption 4.6 l/100 km Tank capacity 44 L Lancia Ypsilon Cassina MHEV technical data sheet

Photo Lancia Ypsilon Cassina

