After a long process today, with the final vote, the Chamber today approved – not without controversy – the text of the changes to the Highway Code, also including a delegation to the government for the complete rewriting of the Code. At this point the text will pass to the Senate for final approval, barring changes that would force a new passage to Montecitorio. The 'updated' Code could come into force before the summer. From sanctions for those driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol to suspension of the licence, from limitations for new drivers to fines for speeding, from scooters to abandoning animals, there are many new features on the way.

Alcohol

Article 1 restrictively modifies the provisions regarding driving while intoxicated and after taking drugs, providing, among other things, in some cases for the adoption of an alcohol lock system on the vehicle. Anyone found behind the wheel with a blood alcohol level of between 0.5 and 0.8 grams per liter will be fined between 573 and 2,170 euros, in addition to having their license suspended for 3 to 6 months. If a driver is found to have a blood alcohol level between 0.8 and 1.5 grams per litre, the sanction is both custodial and pecuniary (arrest of up to 6 months and fine of 800 to 3,200 euros), and a driver's license suspended for 6 months. year: a code will also be placed on his license indicating that that driver can no longer drink before driving (therefore zero alcohol); with a blood alcohol level exceeding 1.5 grams per liter the new rules provide for imprisonment from 6 months to one year, a fine from 1,500 to 6,000 euros and the suspension of the driving license from one to two years. Furthermore, there is a restriction on driving: a code will indicate that you can only get behind the wheel of vehicles equipped with a device for which the driver must blow into the device before starting the car. If any breath alcohol level is detected, the car will not start.

The indication of these codes remains on the license for 2 years for the case of the most minor fine (0.8 – 1.5 grams per litre); 3 years for the most serious violation (above 1.5 grams per litre); or a longer time if the medical commission responsible for license renewals decides. Regardless of the level of alcohol, each violation involves a deduction of 10 points from the license. If the violation occurs using another person's car, the suspension is doubled and if the same violation is repeated in the following two years, the license is revoked. The vehicle is then confiscated unless it is owned by someone else.

Drugs

The “state of alteration” requirement to define the crime of driving under the influence of drugs is abolished: it will be enough to test positive to ascertain the presence of substances in the body. If the officers believe that a driver is in a state of alteration resulting from drug use, they will be able to carry out a saliva sample on the spot. If this is not possible, the driver will be accompanied to fixed or mobile healthcare facilities, public or accredited, for the collection of samples of biological fluids. A positive outcome in the preliminary checks will be enough to trigger the withdrawal of the driving licence. License revoked for up to three years if tests reveal drug use.

Animals

One of the changes increases the penalty by a third for anyone guilty of abandoning animals on the street, even if this act does not cause accidents. If you use a vehicle for abandonment, you risk having your license suspended for six months to a year. However, in the event that the abandonment of animals endangers other users, the penalties established for the crimes of road homicide and serious or very serious personal injury by road are envisaged.

New drivers

The limitations for new drivers have been rewritten, widening – at least for the first year – the spectrum of 'admitted' models but lengthening the restriction period. In fact, it is now foreseen that for the first three years after obtaining the B license the following cannot be driven: vehicles with power exceeding 75 kW per tonne (around 100 HP) and in any case with power (including electric or hybrid) exceeding 105 kilowatts per tonne . Compared to current rules, this means that new drivers will be able to drive more powerful models in the first year but a restriction is introduced for the two years following the first.

Speeding

One of the most controversial changes concerns the introduction of the principle according to which in the case of repeated violations within the same time and on a stretch of road that falls under the jurisdiction of the same body (for example, a municipal road or a state road), the fines they do not add up but the sanction foreseen for the most serious violation increased by a third is applied. For violations of more than 10 km/h and no more than 40 km/h maximum speed limits the fine ranges from 173 to 694 euros. In the case of repeated excesses of this type within a residential area at least twice within a year, a fine of 220 to 880 euros and suspension of the driving license for 15 to 30 days are foreseen.

Insurance

The burden of verifying that it is insured becomes the responsibility of the owner of a vehicle, even when it is legitimately available to others. The insurance coverage verification system is then strengthened by cross-referencing data.

Scooters and bikes

The new rules establish the obligation of the marking for all scooters, which must be equipped with turn and brake indicator lights as well as an identification mark similar to the license plate, the obligation to wear helmets for all drivers (today it is only for minors); the ban on leaving urban centers; compulsory insurance for civil liability (for violations a fine between 100 and 400 euros is foreseen).

Driving against traffic is prohibited, while use will only be permitted on urban roads with a speed limit of up to 50 km/h. For this reason, companies that manage sharing scooters will have to install systems that block the vehicle in case of use outside the permitted areas.

The circulation of bicycles has also been revised, with the modification of some legislative definitions and overtaking rules with the (conditional) obligation to maintain a safety distance of no less than 1.5 meters in the event of overtaking.

Scooter

The number of vehicles that will be able to travel on main motorways and extra-urban roads is growing. In fact, the limit below which it will not be possible to drive on main extra-urban roads has been lowered to 120 cc or 6Kw (in the case of an electric vehicle), provided the driver is of age.

Driving against traffic

The new rules aim to combat the phenomenon of wrong-way traffic by providing for the mandatory confiscation of the vehicle if an accident resulting from driving against traffic, at curves, convex junctions or in any other case of limited visibility, leads to the death or serious injury of a person .

Pink sheet

Today the pink slip is issued upon passing the theory exam: with the new rules it will be awarded only after having carried out, in the driving school, a minimum number of exercises on the motorway or on extra-urban roads and in night vision conditions. The details will be defined with a decree from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. Thus the driving school certification becomes essential to obtain the pink slip which allows the aspiring driver to practice independently.

Cell phone while driving

In the case of a first violation, the reform provides for a minimum fine of 250 euros with a driving license suspension of between 15 days and two months and the loss of five points: for the second violation the fine rises to 350 euros and the points deducted will be from 8 to 10 (with license suspended for one to three months).

License suspension

Article 4 introduces the institution of short suspension of the driving licence, which is added to the deduction of points. It is an automatic provision (which therefore does not require a provision from the prefect) which will already apply to the first violation but only if the driver has less than 20 points on the license: seven days of suspension if there are from 10 to 19 points, 15 days suspension from one to nine points. If the motorist is responsible for an accident, the suspension will double to 14 and 30 days. The provision is foreseen for: failure to use seat belts or child seats or anti-abandonment devices; use of the telephone while driving, failure to wear a helmet; failure to respect prohibited direction and no overtaking signs; failure to respect the traffic lights; driving against traffic; failure to give precedence; overtaking on the right; reversing the direction of travel at intersections, curves or bumps.

Historic cars

The issue is to combine the protection of vehicles of historical and collectible interest – considered as 'movable' heritage to be protected – with the restrictions on circulation envisaged for the most polluting models. For this reason, within 60 days from the date of entry into force of the provisions, the methods of access to the ZTL areas of vehicles recognized as historic must be identified.