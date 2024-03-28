Home page World

Easter is just around the corner and are you still looking for the perfect hiding place for your Easter nest? You can hide them for free in these places in Austria.

Regardless of whether you celebrate Easter or not, it will definitely bring you a long weekend. And that too in the middle of spring. There are also many traditions surrounding Easter. So many people eat spinach on Maundy Thursday. But if you're not keen on that, here's what we have seven alternatives for you for Maundy Thursday that don't require spinach.

Another tradition is hiding Easter baskets. Filled with chocolate bunnies and colored eggs, you can even take them with you on a trip. And if you've already visited these nine places to enjoy spring in Austria, here are nine more for you. They are also great for hiding Easter baskets.

1. Prater – Vienna

The Prater is not only known for its famous Ferris wheel, but also offers beautiful walking paths and green spaces in the Prater meadows. Here you will also find perfect hiding places for one or two Easter baskets. And if they can't be found, you can always take a nice walk on Praterallee.

2. Wachau – Lower Austria

The picturesque Wachau offers a wonderful backdrop for walks along the Danube at Easter. Enjoy the blooming apricot trees and the charming villages. Small Easter bunnies can also be hidden particularly well between the apricot trees or the vines in the vineyards.

3. Cellar alleys – Burgenland

On the one hand, the alleys with their small houses are perfect for strolling through and learning a little about the history of wine growing. At the same time, you can definitely hide Easter baskets here too. And who knows, maybe you'll not only find your nest, but also a bottle or two of wine.

4. Traunsee – Upper Austria

Lake Traunsee is one of the most beautiful lakes in Upper Austria. You can certainly hide a few nests on the waterfront. If it's warm enough, you might even be able to start this year's swimming season. Or hide waterproof-packaged Easter presents on or in the lake.

A little spring trip for Easter sounds perfect! © Volker Preußer/ IMAGO / Wirestock/ IMAGO

5. Kapuzinerberg – Salzburger Land

The Kapuzinerberg not only offers a breathtaking view over Salzburg, but also beautiful paths that lead you through the small forest on the mountain. Doesn't that sound perfect for Easter hiding places?

6. Graz – Styria

The old town of Graz is full of life at Easter. Stroll through the streets, enjoy the atmosphere of the city and hide the first Easter baskets. If that's not enough for you, dare to climb to the clock tower and hide a few more nests there.

7. Pyramidenkogel – Carinthia

The Pyramidenkogel offers a spectacular view over Lake Wörthersee and the surrounding landscape. A worthwhile destination to spend Easter in nature. You'll probably find enough hiding places on the way there. And eagle-eyed people can spot them from the observation tower – which, however, costs an entrance fee.

8. Achensee – Tyrol

On the banks of Lake Achensee you can enjoy Easter in harmony with nature. The water will still be far too cold for swimming or hiding in the lake for Easter. But it's always nice.

9. Bregenzerwald – Vorarlberg

The Bregenzerwald is a wonderful hiking area at Easter. Discover the idyllic villages, green meadows and forested hills. If you're lucky, you'll not only find great hiding places for Easter nests, but also really good cheese!

