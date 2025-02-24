As smartphones become smarter devices, they acquire more and more functionalities and tools that initially serve to improve or facilitate processes, however, they can also be exploited with bad intention and end up being the entrance door of A cyber attack.

On numerous occasions we have pointed out that the Wi -Fi connection can be one of these input points for various cyber attacks, for example, you can connect to a WiFi network in a bar or at the airport thinking that it is legitimate, but in reality they are undercover networks controlled by a cyber of theinteenth to spy on you. And how there are hundreds of more examples.

Therefore, something crucial to protect us is Knowing these dangers, being cautious and never trusting us at all of what is presented to us as free or a unique opportunity. However, a group of researchers from the US National Security Agency (NSA) warning that the danger could come activated by default on the iPhone after discovering one of the Wi -Fi functions of these devices.

This is the configuration called “Connection to access points”, that basically serves to Your phone connects to any network that detects automatically without you having to do anything. Within this option there are three modes: Never, ask before joining or automatic.

As experts point out, The option of automatic It is activated by default, So if you have not changed it, your iPhone connects directly to any network. Experts point out that this It is not recommended because they could even end up controlling your device for having only connected to a public wifi.

Luckily to avoid this danger, You just have to change the configuration of the connection section to access pointseither with never or before joining, If there are cases where you prefer that your iPhone connects directly to certain Wi -Fi networks. Do not forget that today the threat is behind each click, link or platform and that any safety or protection measure is little.