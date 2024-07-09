Juarez City.- A van caught fire this afternoon outside a junkyard.

The accident was reported on Camargo Street and Oscar Flores Sánchez Boulevard, outside Yonke El Pitufo.

There, a junked Ford Explorer pickup truck caught fire outside the business and was completely consumed by the blaze.

Fire department members who arrived at the scene said that it is believed that the accident was intentional since the truck was damaged, however, this will be determined by an expert report.