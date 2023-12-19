The Grand Prix Commission held its last meeting of 2023 electronically and the innovations that emerged are interesting especially with regards to the Moto3 and Moto2 classes, for which exceptions to the age limits introduced were decided to try to stem accidents and dangerous situations.

To guarantee a safer path for young people approaching two wheels, at the end of a 2021 marred by too many losses in the training categories, it was decided that from 2023 to access the World Championship you must have reached the age of majority, therefore 18 years of age. However, with exemptions granted to the winners of the Junior GP World Championship or the Red Bull Rookies Cup.

With the entry into force of this rule, however, it was realized that it could represent an important obstacle for those drivers who had already started their career before the required parameters were changed, slowing down their entry onto the world championship stage.

It has now been decided to extend the access exemption to Moto3 to the top three finishers in both the Junior GP and the Rookies Cup, even if they do not reach the 18 year age requirement. Furthermore, it has been foreseen that, once they have acquired the arithmetic certainty of one of the top three positions in their respective championships, they will already be able to start competing in the World Championship. However, it is understood that they must be at least 17 years old.

Similarly, an exemption was also granted for the Moto2 class, which will allow the European champion to participate in the World Championship even if he has not yet turned 18. Even in this case, however, he must be at least 17 years old to obtain this pass. Furthermore, the possibility of continuing to race in Moto2 and Moto3 has also been confirmed for those riders who are not yet adults, but have competed in the entire previous season taking advantage of the exemptions.

Photo by: Yamaha Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

The fuel transition

This morning's statement also talks about the transition towards non-fossil fuels. It has already been known for some time that starting from 2024, all classes will have to use petrol that is 40% of non-fossil origin, and then bring this value to 100% in 2027.

Detailed fuel specifications and test parameters for 2024 have now been agreed by FIM, IRTA, Dorna, official laboratories and MSMA, with input from fuel suppliers. Detailed specifications and test parameters will then be included in the regulations.