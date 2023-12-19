By Carlo Platella

McLaren is one of the most incisive teams with development in 2023, capable of recovering to fourth place among the constructors and fighting on equal terms with Ferrari and Mercedes. I am three highlights in the season of the Woking team. A substantial package of updates makes its debut in Baku, which, although having little impact on performance, corrects the basic concept of the car. The new parts that debut in Austria are then developed on its basis, with which McLaren returns to fighting for the podium. The package for the Asian races in Singapore and Suzuka instead intervenes on the two main weak points of the MCL60: slow speed and top speed.

Jeddah

In Saudi Arabia the team brings a new rear diffuser. In the same race, McLaren also uses for the first time a flatter rear wing compared to that of the inaugural event in Bahrain, characterized by a smaller depth of the main profile spoon.

Australia

In Melbourne the team experiments and collects data in view of future interventions that will radically change the car, carrying out aerodynamic tests on new flow conveyors for the Venturi channels. The MCL60 also runs with a slimmer engine hood, narrowing the rear vent for hot air in the pursuit of greater straight-line efficiency.

Baku

The first major correction package for the MCL60 arrives in Azerbaijan. The bottom is all new, revised in the Venturi channels and in the rear diffuser. The external edge also appears different, with a wider rise for the lateral extraction of the flows, useful for generating load at the center of the machine. Also noteworthy is the evolution of the swelling of the lateral protection cone of the passenger compartment. Subsequently, Andrea Stella will explain how the Azerbaijan package corrected the concept of the car, without immediately improving its performance: “The Baku bottom was an update from a conceptual point of view. He brought some performance, but it can be quantified as less than two tenths per lap.”

Also in Baku, adaptations arrive to improve performance on the long straights of the Azerbaijani capital. The MCL60 runs with a low-load beam-wing, which features a gull-wing shape for the first time. The rear wing instead features a more streamlined DRS flap.

Monk

As per tradition, adaptations are arriving for the race in the Principality to enhance the maximum aerodynamic load appearance. At Monte Carlo McLaren races with a dedicated rear wing and beam-wing, as well as new aerodynamics of the rear wheel units.

Barcelona

New air intakes for the front brakes make their debut in Spain. McLaren is one of the teams that invests the most in these components. The cooling ducts, in fact, allow you to control the heat transfer between the brakes and the tyre, stabilizing their pressures and temperatures.

Canada

In Canada the MCL60 is equipped with a new rear wing. The beam-wing is also different, which for the occasion returns to a design with the two cascading profiles.

Austria and England

Between the two races at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone comes the second major evolutionary step of the MCL60, which allows it to challenge Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin. Bodywork and bottom evolve in parallel, taking advantage of their aerodynamic interaction. The vents of the side radiators, for example, are squeezed upwards, also lengthening the lower lip along the lines of what Red Bull did. The objective is to increase the flow of air channeled under the bellies towards the gearbox, as well as pressurizing the area in the center of the car to push the turbulence outwards.

The bodywork evolves in two aspects. The flare under the sides is accentuated, while the depth of the chute in the upper part also increases, which conveys the flows downwards near the gearbox. To ensure better cleaning of the flows adhering to the surfaces, the cooling grills on the bonnet have also been moved, a sign of an optimization of the internal fluid dynamics.

The most important news concerns the fund. From the outside, changes to the flow conveyors in the Venturi channels are recognizable, while along the external edge the footplate in front of the rear wheels disappears. In Austria, small corrections to the halo appendages also appear. The package is then completed with Silverstone updates to the front wing, the aerodynamics of the rear wheel assemblies and the fairings of the rear suspension elements.

Spa

In Belgium the MCL60 runs with a rear wing and a low-load beam-wing. On the straights of the Ardennes, however, the car is still not very competitive and Andrea Stella promises further countermeasures in the Monza race.

Zandvoort

Returning from the summer break, McLaren launches a new high-load package. The rear wing immediately adapts to the latest grid trends, with the mobile profile increasingly detached from the external bulkhead of the endplate. The beam-wing instead returns to a gull-wing setting again

Monza

As promised, corrections are arriving at the Temple of Speed ​​to improve performance on the forehand. In particular, a rear wing with an entirely straight profile, new adjustable flaps for the front wing and different aerodynamics for the rear wheel units make their debut. Finally, it is worth mentioning the second seasonal update to the front brake air intakes, with an eye still turned to tire management.

Singapore and Suzuka

The third and final evolutionary package of the MCL60 debuts during the Asian double. Belly and bottom evolve hand in hand, as has already happened in Austria. Increases the flare under the sides, facilitating the channeling of air towards the rear. The contour of the side radiator vents also changes, becoming increasingly squared.

The bottom is all new, from the flow conveyors of the Venturi channels to the diffuser, passing through the external bottom. On the front end, however, a new front wing makes its appearance, which through the endplates accentuates the outwash effect, directing the flows outside the front wheels and helping to control turbulence. Overall, the package improves the MCL60's slow speed performance and straight line speed, but has not yet reached satisfactory levels.

Also noteworthy are the specific adaptations for the high-load track in Singapore. In particular, new features include the rear wing, the beam wing and the cooling of the rear brakes.

Mexico

In the highest altitude race of the year, the changes are specific to help combat high temperatures. The new bonnet and front brake vents ensure greater cooling efficiency.

Las Vegas

In Nevada McLaren once again tries to cure its shortcomings on the straight, through a new mobile flap for the rear wing and changes to the beam-wing. However, in view of 2024, structural interventions will be needed on the chassis and general architecture to make up for the gap in straight-line speed compared to its direct rivals, especially in the low-load configuration.