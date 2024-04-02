Geneva (agencies)

The International Organization for Migration announced yesterday that more than 53,000 people fled Port-au-Prince during the period from March 8 to 27, escaping the violence of armed groups taking place in the Haitian capital.

The International Organization for Migration noted that “in addition to causing displacement within the Port-au-Prince region, attacks and prevailing insecurity have pushed more people to leave the capital and seek refuge in the provinces, risking their lives by taking routes controlled by armed groups.” A data collection process was launched to better understand this phenomenon and allocate resources to the most urgent needs. Eight out of 10 people have left because of armed group violence, and about 6 out of 10 say they will stay in this area as long as necessary.