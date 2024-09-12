Frontier Developments has announced the Planet Coaster 2 official release date the highly anticipated roller coaster and water park simulation game: it will be available from November 6, 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S, with a suggested retail price of £39.99/$49.99/€49.99 for the standard edition. The Deluxe Edition will cost £54.99/$64.99/€64.99.

At the same time they were pre-orders are also openwhich will net you the Bonus Ride Collection, which includes the FD Vision rotating rail ride, the Outmax Water Coaster, and the dizzying The Cube. For players who choose to pre-order the Deluxe Edition There’s even more: the Vintage Funfair Ride Pack, which includes ten additional roller coasters and rides inspired by the most iconic ones at the big amusement parks.

Planet Coaster 2 invites players to unleash their imagination with a spectacular selection of rides, slides and more, building on the experience gained from the first chapter. Among the most notable new features of this sequel stands out the event sequencerwith which players can add many special effects to their attractions. In short, Frontier wants to offer us the possibility of creating increasingly realistic and complete virtual parks, full of everything that can be found in real parks.

The results obtained can be shared in various ways. For the first time it will be possible to enter one at a time in a shared sandbox level and collaborate on its construction. Players will also be able to visit friends’ parks to try out their creations with the touch of a button, compete to reach the top of the Franchise Mode leaderboards, and share and download blueprints and entire parks via Frontier Workshop.

