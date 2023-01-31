Leonardo was sitting in the back seat and would have been saved thanks to Giulia and Flavia, whose bodies would have acted as a shield

As reported by The Republic, Leonardo Chiapparelli, the only survivor of the terrible road crash that took place in Fonte Nuova in the night between last Thursday and Friday, would have been saved because the bodies of Giulia and Flavia, the two 17-year-olds who died in the crash, would have acted as a shield. The investigations of the Carabinieri continue, who are trying to shed as much clarity as possible on the causes and dynamics of the accident.

One was held yesterday wake at Fonte Nuova. The whole community came together and felt the pain of five families who suffered a very serious trauma in the night between Thursday and Friday, that of the premature death of their children.

The families of Alessio, Simone, Valerio, Flavia and Giulia were absent. They haven’t yet felt like showing their agony over something that is still very difficult to accept.

In the meantime, the authorities continue their investigations to try to shed as much light as possible on causes And dynamic of the accident.

To reveal some more details on that tragic evening is the newspaper Republic. Apparently the boys had gone out that night in two separate groups. Valerio, Alessio, Simone and Giulia had been to DK33, while Flavia and Leonardo in another pub, the Mood.

By the end of the evening they were met and, all together, they got into Valerio’s father’s car, the 500.

How Leonardo Chiapparelli was saved

Theoretically they only had to walk a few hundred meters, but apparently they did it at one speed too high of the permitted limit.

That would be why the car seems to have lost grip with the asphalt and then it would crashed against the pole and the tree.

The car was destroyed on impact. The bodies of Alessio, Valerio, Simone and Leonardo would have remained wedged between the plates, while those of Giulia and Flavia would have been thrown out of the cockpit.

This, according to the experts and investigators who are investigating, happened because the two 17 year olds they sat on the legs of the two friends who were also sitting in the back seats.

One of these was Leonardo himself, the only survivor of what was a real massacre. According to the experts, if he was saved it is because his two friends made him a sort of shield.

In the days to follow the young man will be heard by the Carabinieri. Currently he is hospitalized at Sant’Andrea in Rome, out of danger of life. Her statements they could help shed light on the matter.