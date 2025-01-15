The Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola and his wife, Cristina Serra, have ended their marriage after 30 years together and three children together. The news, revealed for the first time by Lorena Vázquez and Laura Fa, has generated notable media interest as it is one of the most stable and discreet couples in the public sphere.

This Wednesday, Vázquez connected through a video call with And now Sonsoles to reveal more details about the separation. As he explained, a professional decision would have been the cause: “The key to this breakup would have been Pep Guardiola’s renewal with Manchester City two more years.” “She is the one who made the decision,” the space’s collaborators then pointed out.

As the commentator has commented, the now ex-couple would have stressed to her closest circle that her breakup is free of conflicts and scandals. “They have asked their surroundings to reserve details for privacy […] But what they do want to make clear to us is that there are no third parties, there was no drama in the breakup,” the journalist noted.

Despite the decision, the affection between them seems to remain intact. “There is cordiality, there is affection between the couple and we are going to continue seeing them together,” Vázquez assured.

The communicator has even highlighted that, one day before the program was broadcast, Guardiola still wore his wedding ringa gesture that reflects the serenity with which they are facing this new stage of their lives.