In Primorye, the head of two private gardens was suspected of receiving more than 31 million rubles in subsidies under the national project “Demography” using forged documents. This was reported on January 18 by the press service of the Primorsky Territory prosecutor's office.

It is noted that from September 2021 to October 2023, the acting director of preschool institutions provided the administration with “deliberately false documents on the rental of premises of a private kindergarten in order to receive compensation” as part of a national project, overestimating the number of children who attend the kindergarten. At the same time, the building was owned by a legal entity – the founder, recipient of subsidies. Thus, the suspect illegally received more than 20 million rubles.

A similar scheme was discovered in the activities of another private kindergarten; the damage to the budget in this case exceeded 11 million rubles.

Two criminal cases have been initiated under Part 4 of Art. 159.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud in receiving subsidies and other social benefits established by law, by presenting knowingly false and (or) unreliable information, committed on an especially large scale, committed by a person using his official position”).

Earlier, on January 12, in Morshansk (Tambov region) a sentence was passed against a resident of Cheboksary, who was found guilty of a series of frauds. The damage to the victims exceeded 3 million rubles.