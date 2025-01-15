Spain celebrates the agreement between Israel and Hamas: “More than 45,000 dead Palestinians and 2,000 Israelis are enough”

“I welcome with hope the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas.” This is how the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has reacted to the news of the ceasefire agreed by Hamas and Israel after 15 months of massacre with 46,000 dead in Gaza. The agreement, says Sánchez, “must put an end to the conflict, make it possible to address the terrible humanitarian situation in Gaza and the release of all the hostages.”

Trump takes credit for the Gaza ceasefire agreement: “We have achieved so much without even being in the White House”

“This agreement is crucial to achieving regional stability. It represents an indispensable step on the path towards the two-state solution and a just peace that respects international law,” the president insisted in a statement in United as mediators who have made it possible.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, for his part, has welcomed from Beirut – where the ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel expires on January 26 – the agreement between Israel and Hamas to end 15 months of Israeli massacre in Gaza as revenge for the attacks of October 7, 2023, which has already left 46,000 dead. “It is excellent news that what Spain has been demanding for months, the ceasefire and the return of the hostages, is being fulfilled. We hope that massive humanitarian aid will also enter, Spain is ready for its help to enter. What we want is for the ceasefire to be permanent in both Gaza and Lebanon and for peace to open up in the future: there must be a peaceful future for Israel and Palestine.”

“For several hours we have received reliable information, and it is true that there are still flaws,” said Albares: “I want to congratulate the work of Qatar, Egypt and the United States for so many months of fruitful work. This is a moment to congratulate and it is a moment of hope that opens for everyone in the Middle East, and I appeal to all parties so that Spain and Europe will be at their side for a peaceful future. Israelis and Palestinians have the same right to peace, and it is possible to reach agreements. “More than 45,000 dead Palestinians and 2,000 Israelis are enough, the time has come to approach Middle East relations in a different way.”

And he added: “Knowing that we have to be very cautious, this is a moment of hope, Spain has been calling for it for months.”

The Foreign Minister explained that Spain has “24 million in emergency humanitarian aid ready to reach Gaza. We can quickly reach 50 million euros. What Spain would have wanted is for the aid to have arrived as soon as possible. Spain has been working to achieve a common Euro-Arab voice, with a framework in which a peace conference proposed by the President of the Government in Europe can be held, and which will result in the decision of a Palestinian State that coexists peacefully with Israel. “Spain, both from a humanitarian and political point of view, will spare no effort to allow peace to be consolidated in Gaza and Lebanon.”





Regarding the future of the Palestinian territories, Albares stated that “the Palestinian Authority must take care of all the territories, the West Bank and Gaza.”

The Lancet: 64,260 deaths of Gazans until June 2024

The Lancet recently published research with a calculation of deaths from traumatic injuries in Gaza, in which the number of deaths from traumatic injuries in Gaza increases by 41% between October 2023 and June 2024. Thus, it concludes that 64,260 deaths occurred compared to the 37,877 registered by the Gaza authorities in that period.

Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire in Gaza



So in all of 2024 there would have been more than 70,000, not counting deaths from diseases, malnutrition, etc.