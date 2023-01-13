For a few months there has been a lot of talk that during the fiscal year of 2023 of sony a review is going to be released PS5, which will serve as a slim model, something that is already customary by the company. And now, sources familiar with the company have commented on the special features that it would include.

The console, currently called playstation 5 with chassis D, it will have almost identical hardware to existing consoles. But, the new feature is that the device will have a removable disk drive. The drive will connect via an additional USB-C port on the back of the console, something that will decrease the size of the device.

Sources have confirmed that the prototype of the console has been in the hands of the developers for several months. An update on this on the Twitter account of some tipsters led some to believe that the console is in the hands of third-party creators, and that is not the case. It is in the hands of people sonynot third companies.

For their part, the sources said they don’t think the removable drive will be compatible with the existing digital version, but that could change with major software updates. In fact, it would not make sense to provide the console to developers, since it works in the same way in terms of games.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: It is obvious that a new console must come out, a custom that Sony complies with almost three years after the base device appears. So it would not be a surprise if they announce it soon in a special direct.