Shakira went viral thanks to her session with Bizarrap in which she clearly dedicates a song to Gerard Piqué. The question here is that among all the rhymes that come out of her song, there is one that causes controversy: Rolex vs. Casio. Which is the better of the two brands in terms of technology?

In his video analysis of Shakira and Bizarrap, Diego Ruzzarin say what Rolex is a status symbol and technically both items serve the same function. He even points out that the Casio is more resistant and durable. “The only thing higher than the Rolex is the social value, because its aesthetics could be judged as ambiguous or subjective.”

From here you can follow the topic of that we have in the Japanese watch a cheap or disposable item, however, it is worth noting that, for decades, they have been shown to be resistant, have a certainly long battery life and always seek to innovate in their style.

Casio has collaborations with anime licenses. | Source: Casio

It goes without saying that there are models of the Japanese brand designed for different lifestyles: Are you looking to surf? There is one for you. Are you military? There is also one designed for this group. Don’t even mention the issue that it collaborates with dozens of video game licenses, anime and much more.

Casio vs. the Rolex Status Quo

In what sections is the Casio better than a Rolex? Let’s start with the detail that it has a more accurate measurement of time thanks to its quartz, at the maintenance level it is friendlier, it also supports rough treatment more (there is a G-Shock that supports a bomb), in addition to having many more utilities .

On the other hand, we must also not lose sight of the fact that the Rolex is a watch that represents a socioeconomic status and is the one that “looks pretty” when you wear it, however, many consider it an overvalued item that comes to have high prices. inflated by the same theme that they are only to be seen.

Now, is Shakira right? Is a Rolex better than a Casio? In reality, it is that in her song you can only see that she was only putting together the rhyme and with complete ignorance. It is even noted that an image of her wearing a Japanese watch from more than 30 years ago was circulating online.

What does have to be applauded is that the trend was good and surely the sale of Casio or the recognition of the brand grew and here is the sample.

What do you think is the best brand for watches?