The new details emerged from the autopsy performed on Giulia Cecchettin’s body: the examination lasted about 12 hours

For the story of Giulia Cecchettin, yesterday was a really important day. First because the medical examiner Guido Viel performed the autopsy and then because the prosecutor questioned Filippo Turetta from the prison in Verona for around 9 hours.

Unlike the first interview, on this occasion the boy decided to speak out truthexplaining precisely that he had lost his mind and that he still doesn’t know what is wrong with him success.

The autopsy on Giulia’s body lasted approximately 12 hours. The doctor, together with the consultants of both parties and two Carabinieri, had to carry out all the necessary investigations, in order to be able to dispute any aggravating.

From what he reports The Corriere della Serathe girl in the two attacks tried in every way to defend oneself. In fact, they found several wounds on her arms and also on the handswhich testify to her attempts to stop her ex-boyfriend.

Furthermore, they are more than 20 blows that the boy inflicted on her upper body. For the doctor, Turetta would only use a knife. The doctor also ruled out the possibility that her 22-year-old became aggressive with her after her death. He had no post-mortem strokes.

How Giulia Cecchettin died

The first time Filippo hit her a few meters from home, where a witness also witnessed it scene from the balcony. Subsequently in the deserted streets of the industrial area of Ditch. Giulia would have lost her life shortly before midnight on Saturday 11 November.

From what we see on camera, the girl also tried to run away from the car, but it was precisely in this area that she died. Not for the fall that Turetta would have given her, but only for the blows he gave her inflicted.

Therefore, according to the doctor, the 22-year-old died from the blows, which were concentrated in the left lateral-cervical area.

The exam lasted about 12 hours, because the doctor had to establish the depth of the wounds, to understand the weapon used by Filippo to cause the girl’s death. When she abandoned her body near Lake Barcis, Giulia was already lifeless.