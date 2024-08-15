The Fugitive: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film on Rete 4

Tonight, Thursday 15 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4, The Fugitive, a 1993 film directed by Andrew Davis, and starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Chicago. Surgeon Richard Kimble returns home one evening to find his wife Helen with a smashed skull, murdered by a man with a prosthetic arm: although he tries to stop the attacker, he manages to escape. With no signs of forced entry and since Kimble is the only heir to his wealthy wife, the doctor is found guilty of the crime and sentenced to death. During transport to the penitentiary, the other inmates cause the prison van to swerve in an attempt to free themselves, and the vehicle ends up on the tracks, being hit by a moving train; having survived the accident, and after helping a guard, Kimble escapes. Marshal Samuel Gerard takes over the investigation, and with his team begins the search operations to find Kimble.

In the meantime, he goes to a hospital to change his appearance and heal the injuries he suffered in the accident. As he leaves the hospital, he is recognized by the policeman he himself had saved from the accident and is forced to escape using an ambulance. Having escaped capture organized by Gerard, the surgeon returns to Chicago to look for the real killer and get money from his friend and colleague Charles Nichols. At Cook County Hospital, Kimble conducts a search to find all the patients who have undergone a modification to the prosthetic right arm after the date of his wife’s murder, as the killer’s artificial arm had been damaged during the fight.

Later, Kimble enters the home of a former police officer, Frederick Sykes, and after examining some photos, confirms that he is the killer. He also discovers that Sykes is employed by a pharmaceutical company, Devlin MacGregor, which is preparing to launch a new drug, Provasic, on the market. Kimble had discovered, before his wife’s murder, that Provasic caused liver damage, so he deduces that Nichols, who was leading the development of the drug, had ordered Sykes to kill the surgeon: his wife’s death was an accident. Gerard follows the surgeon’s reasoning and comes to the same conclusions.

The Fugitive: The Cast

We have seen the plot of The Fugitive, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Harrison FordRichard Kimble

Tommy Lee Jones: Samuel Gerard

Jeroen Krabbé: Charles Nichols

Joe Pantoliano as Marshal Cosmo Renfro

Sela WardHelen Kimble

Julianne Moore:Anne Eastman

Andreas Katsulas: Frederick Sykes

Daniel RoebuckRobert Biggs

L. Scott CaldwellErin Poole

Tom Wood: Noah Newman

Ron Dean: Detective Kelly

Jane LynchKathy Wahlund

Andy Romano: Judge Bennett

Nick SearcyMarshal Rowlins

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Fugitive live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – Thursday 15 August 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.