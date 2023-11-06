‘There is room at the bottom‘ became one of the most popular Peruvian television series of all time and a few months ago began its ninth season. From time to time, the production usually includes new characters to add drama to the story of the Gonzales and the Maldini.

A new video uploaded to TikTok shows a young woman singing the song ‘Una noche’ by Tommy Portugal in the Gonzales house. In addition, for a few seconds of the clip, you can see the silhouette of a well-known character from ‘AFHS‘.

Viral video would show a new character from ‘AFHS’

Through the Tiktok account @chill.erre, a netizen shared viral videos recorded in the Gonzáles house. One reel in particular caught the attention more than the others.

In the audiovisual you can see the young woman wearing the classic clothes worn by Grace (Mayra Couto), while she sings the song that represented her in previous seasons. In addition, for a few seconds the silhouette of a woman is reflected, who, for many users, would be Joel’s sister.

It should be noted that this is not the only video of the young woman recorded on the set of the famous Peruvian series. In the others she can be seen doing various skits and dances.

In the comments of the clip, which already has more than a million views, many people indicated that she would play the daughter of Grace and Nicolás. Nelly Francesca.