The official presentation ceremony of the Italian pavilion at Expo 2025 took place today in Osaka, in the presence of Osaka governor Yoshimura, mayor Yokoyama and Expo general secretary Ichige. Also present for the occasion was Japanese Cardinal Maeda, given the presence of the Holy See – for the first time – in the Italian pavilion.

The general commissioner Mario Vattani illustrated the concept of the pavilion, based on Italian know-how, to a room full of journalists and representatives of the main companies in Kansai. For his part, architect Mario Cucinella followed the creative phases that led to a pavilion with a strong impact, inspired by the Renaissance idea of ​​the ideal city, relaunched into the future with an innovative spirit. Japanese expectations for the Italian pavilion are very strong, one of the few that can already count on the partnership with a Japanese construction company. Commissioner Vattani underlined to the Japanese press that a call for sponsorships was launched a few days ago, and that given the close collaboration and historic friendship between Italy and Japan, our pavilion is ready to collect sponsorships also from Japanese companies.

“The permanent exhibition in our pavilion – explained Vattani – will be distributed in three parts: aerospace, a sector in which Italy-Japan collaboration is already advanced, then infrastructures and cities, mobility, urban planning. The third part will focus on the person, with the best examples of our technological development in the life sciences, home automation and robotics sectors”.