As support during the Covid-19 pandemic, Federal student loan payments suspended since March 2020. However, they resumed in October 2023. The good news is that the United States Department of Education (ED) is taking steps to help debtors not fall behind on their fees.

President Joe Biden’s office released the details of the Savings for a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan for its acronym in English), an option for all federal student loan holders that, although it will not fully take effect until July 1, 2024, many of its benefits can now be enjoyed.

What is SAVE?



SAVE is a system created by the ED for federal student loans, considered the most affordable ever made. It is estimated that around 1,000,000 students will qualify to receive the following benefits:

Eliminate remaining interest on loans subsidized and unsubsidized, Only the amount will be charged to cover the principal balance not the interest accrued.

Debtors who make more money will not stop qualifying for the lowest payment. Payments are limited and will never exceed 10 percent of the recipient’s income.

Previously, a person could not receive more than US$21,870 and qualify for a loan, now income can be up to US$32,805 .

Single borrowers earning less than $15 per hour will not have to make monthly payments.

Married couples can choose whether or not to include student loan debt of your spouse in your application. This way, non-payment will no longer affect the couples’ credit history.

Outstanding balances will be forgiven after 20 years in the case of loans for undergraduate studies or 25 years in the case of loans for graduate studies.

Those who do not qualify to eliminate monthly payments will be able to save more than US$1,000 a year. See also The Chevron Man

SAVE provides various benefits to debtors

Who and how can register for SAVE?

He SAVE plan It is only available for debtors of federal student loans in the following cases:

Direct loans with and without subsidy Direct PLUS Loans Made to Students Direct consolidation loans that do not include PLUS loans made to parents

It should be noted that the SAVE plan replaces Revised Pay As You Earn (Repaye)Therefore, those who were already part of that program will be automatically transferred to SAVE. Even so, the recommendation is to consult with the debt administrator and, if necessary, update the information such as address.

Those who register for the first time must fill out the payment application based on their income and select the SAVE option to authorize the evaluation of your financial information and eligibility for the plan. It should be noted that if the application is approved, the authorities will verify your income and the size of your household each year.

Despite this new option, it is best to continue using the loan simulator on the website. Federal Student Aid to determine which plan is best based on income and needs.

SAVE in 2024

The aforementioned points are already available, however, in July 2024 you will be able to access greater benefits, including: