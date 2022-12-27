The Archena Museum opens this Tuesday, at 8:00 p.m., the exhibition ‘Inhabiting memory’, which brings together works by the sculptor Bartolomé Palazón, curated by Juan García Sandoval, art critic, museologist and director of the Museum of Fine Arts of Murcia ( mubam). The event will feature the live performance of the ‘happening’ entitled ‘Ritual’, where the artist will involve the public in the work of art making them part of it. This exhibition is framed within the Plan of Exhibition Spaces of the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts of the Region of Murcia.