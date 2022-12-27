The British outfit enjoyed a tough 2022 season, in which they fell behind their WRC rivals, recording just one win and a total of three podium finishes across 13 events in their Ford Puma Rally1. However, M-Sport have reshuffled the tables for 2023, signing 2019 world champion Tanak to lead the attack alongside Pierre-Louis Loubet, who …Read more

#WRC #MSport #raise #bar #Tanak