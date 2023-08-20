Today, Sunday, Ukraine launched new attacks with drones targeting the Russian capital, Moscow, its surroundings, and other regions.

The Russian army intercepted those marches and others that were directed to the Kursk regions in western Russia, where five people were injured, and Rostov on the border with Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that anti-aircraft defenses had thwarted an attack by two drones on the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine.

Attacks of this kind on Russian territory are increasing in the context of the counterattack launched by Kiev forces since last June.

In Moscow, the Russian army announced that “at approximately 04:00 (01:00 GMT) an attempt by the Kiev regime to launch a terrorist attack by drone on infrastructure in and around Moscow was thwarted,” adding that the drone “crashed in an uninhabited area.” There were no injuries or damages.”

And the Russian news agency “Tass” reported that the international airports “Domodedovo” and “Vnukovo” were closed for a short period.

In Kursk, the governor of the region, Roman Starovoit, said that a march “crashed on the roof of the train station, after which a fire broke out” which was “extinguished at 3:46 (0046 GMT). Five people were reported to have been slightly injured by glass shards.” Three of them to the hospital “for check-ups.”

In the Rostov region, to the south, near the Ukrainian border, Governor Vasily Golubev announced that Russian air defenses had intercepted two “marines”, without causing casualties or damage.