Spain is world champion and reigns in world women’s football. The masterpiece was delayed half a century. It went from clandestinity and the macho rejection of the seventies to professionalization and current recognition until it became worldwide. Spain achieved its first star, an epic that was lacking in Spanish sport, and put the icing on the cake of an unprecedented feat in women’s football in our country.

They did it against England, current European champions and executioner of Jorge Vilda’s in the last European event played on British soil in July of last year. With those of Sarina Wiegman, architect of the ‘pross’, the circle that began with a defeat that marked the beginning of the well-known 15 o’clock rebellion against the Madrid coach was closed. The English did not lose in a great tournament since third and fourth place in the 2019 World Cup in France until they met with La Roja, a team with soul and a multitude of resources that once broke the psychological barrier they had suffered up to now with the curse of the crosses are known to be capable of anything.

The duel began with tremendous respect in Sydney, in which in the early stages none of the contestants managed to impose the style of both coaches. Those of Sarina Wiegman, an architect from England, pressed from the beginning to avoid the recognized game of touch and possession of the group led by Jorge Vilda. The British arrived at the box driven by Laura Hemp, who was prevented from opening the scoring by the crossbar at the beginning, and the two wingers Lucy Bronze and Rachel Daly, who stand out for their physical capacity and offensive projection. Spain had to apply themselves well from the start in defensive tasks against an opponent who wanted to prevail in times of possession. Fortunately, La Roja has learned in this tournament to grow in the face of any adversity and to have patience as one of its virtues. They know how to wait for the occasion and instantly Alba Redondo was about to beat Mery Earps.

Pawn by pawn, avoiding the offensive progression of the adversary, Spain positioned itself to dominate possession while those in sky blue chose to take advantage of the verticality of Alessia Russo from the right in a duel that was played without midfield and the ball moved from the sides. If some did it from the right, the others from the left, from where the effective Olga Carmona appeared, as she did against Sweden in the semifinals, to put Spain ahead on the scoreboard. The Andalusian captain demonstrated her ability to set up the shot from positions close to the area and sent a low ball to the corner of the long post where the English goalkeeper could do nothing. The goal was sung throughout the country. Several Spanish towns and cities installed giant screens to follow this feat, which is a revulsion for the explosion of this sport.

Spain Tasting Coll; Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Laia Codina (Ivana Andrés, min 73), Olga; Aitana, Teresa Abelleira, Jenni Hermoso: Alba Redondo (Oihane, min. 60), Mariona (Putellas, min 90) and Salma

1 – 0

England Mery Earps, Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright, Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly (Kelly, min. 46), Ella Toone (England, min. 87), Lauren Hemp, Jess Carter, Alessia Russo (James, min. 46)

goals

1-0 Olga Carmona (Min.29)

Referee

Tori Penso (USA). He admonished Lauren Hemp, Salma Paralluelo

incidents

Final of the Women’s World Cup played at the Australia Stadium in Sydney

Spain once again had plenty of possession and that’s how they feel comfortable. Aitana Bonmatí appeared judiciously, leaving flashes of her as a compass until she reached Mariona Caldentey or Alba Redondo at the ends. The sign of the duel was undoubtedly in balance, from possession and tactics from which the approaches of Vilda and Wiegman were imposed, which represent the evolution that the game has had in recent years. Spain was smart before going to the locker room and squeezed an England that did not expect this scenario. The post denied the second to Salma Paralluelo, a player who last year at this time was proclaimed U-20 world champion and who is a true reflection of the generational change that Spanish football is experiencing.

At the restart, the Dutchman who leads the Three Lionesses included the talented Lauren James and modified the tactical drawing to take a step forward and prevent Spain from sewing their first star on their chest. However, Vilda’s came out plugged in, and a connection between Jennifer Hermoso and Mariona Caldentey forced Earps to stretch a lot to deny the goal of the Barça attacker, who was about to put land in the way, as Bonmatí tried shortly after shot from the front.

Spain went on the attack and once again had a golden opportunity in the penalty after a handball from Keira Walsh that the VAR ruled as a shot from eleven meters. Jennifer Hermoso shot but Earps guessed her shot and the Manchester City goalkeeper, named goalkeeper of the year, saved easily. It was time to suffer until the end and the bad luck of the Pachuca attacker, the all-time top scorer with Spain, was added to the injury of Laia Codina, a mainstay in Vilda’s defense, who had to give way to Ivana Andrés, who has already formed duo with Irene Paredes in the first two matches of this World Cup. England tried with a good shot from James that was saved with reflexes by Cata Coll, another of the players who has won everything with the lower categories.

Vilda studied with her team how to change the dynamics of the game in the final moments, where Spain was clumsy in the connections and tried to counter due to the high pressure of the English. Caldentey came out and left his post for Alexia Putellas to enter. The double Ballon d’Or player has assumed a secondary role in her third World Cup, respecting at all times the hierarchies established in the national team during her nine-month absence after tearing her cruciate ligament. The forward, 11 from Spain, is together with Jennifer Hermoso and Irene Paredes, a survivor of that Spain that reached Euro 2013 as ‘Cinderella’ and has lived through all the phases of football until reaching glory in Sydney.