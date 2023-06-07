New Amsterdam 5: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for New Amsterdam 5, the last season of the TV series broadcast on Canale 5? In all, 13 episodes will be aired. It will therefore be the shortest of the five seasons. The first episode will be broadcast on Canale 5 on Wednesday 7 June 2023; the last Wednesday 30 August 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Wednesday 7 June 2023

Second episode: Wednesday 14 June 2023

Third episode: Wednesday 21 June 2023

Fourth episode: Wednesday 28 June 2023

Fifth episode: Wednesday 5 July 2023

Sixth episode: Wednesday 12 July 2023

Seventh episode: Wednesday 19 July 2023

Eighth episode: Wednesday 26 July 2023

Ninth episode: Wednesday 2 August 2023

Tenth episode: Wednesday 9 August 2023

Eleventh episode: Wednesday 16 August 2023

Twelfth episode: Wednesday 23 August 2023

Thirteenth episode: Wednesday 30 August 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of New Amsterdam 5 on Canale 5 last? Each episode will be broadcast from 21.45 to 00.20. The total duration (including commercial breaks) will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Streaming and TV

We’ve seen how many episodes are planned for New Amsterdam 5, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? The fifth and final season will be broadcast in prime time on Canale 5, starting from Wednesday 7 June 2023 at 21.45. All episodes can be seen and reviewed in streaming on the platform Mediaset Infinity. The final season of New Amsterdam will also stream on Netflix, but fans will have to wait between 2024 and 2025.