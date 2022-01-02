Electric is becoming more and more popular on the market, conquering an important slice of the market. While the EVs, even with high wheels, are expanding their offer and capturing the attention of customers, the SUV segment it always remains one of the most popular with motorists, who are still in love with this type of car. 2022 will also bring several new cars with it, with numerous models on the way. Here are 5 SUVs that will debut this year.

The spotlight of the market will remain on Maranello for almost the whole of 2022: from here, in fact, the first official information on the Ferrari Thoroughbred, the eagerly awaited first SUV of the Cavallino. The high-wheeled Red is expected to have its world premiere in September, with the first deliveries scheduled to begin the following year. Always remaining in Italy, the Stellantis group prepares two important SUV innovations for two of its flagship brands, namely Maserati And Alfa Romeo. The Trident will in fact unveil the Grecale, an expected car already seen on the road in the prototype phase but whose debut has been postponed due to the semiconductor crisis. The model of the Modenese brand will inaugurate the new course of the brand which will see the unveil of the new generation of the GranTurismo and the full electric version of the MC20 in the following months. Also expected for the debut of the production version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale. The second SUV of the Arese-based car manufacturer will represent the restart car for the Biscione that will use this model to relaunch on the market and try to increase sales after the last few months of difficulty.

Beyond the Alps, on the other hand, it will be time for Renault Megane E-Tech Electric, the 100% electric crossover that Losanga unveiled at the IAA Mobility in Munich. The French battery-powered model is already available for orders but will be on the road in a few months, prices starting from 37,100 euros and a total range of up to 470 km. Finally, Volkswagen will also add an important novelty to its range, with the debut on the European market of Taigo. The German SUV coupe has a price list starting from from 22,600 euros with orders already open for a few weeks.