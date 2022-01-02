With the return to training at Primera Iberdrola, The first positive cases begin to appear after the tests carried out after the holidays. The first team affected in this League in this wave of infections that plagues the world has been Barça, which announced this Sunday the positives of two players: Jenni Hermoso and Claudia Pina.

“The players Claudia Pina and Jenni Hermoso are positive for Covid-19. They are in good health and are isolated at home”, they informed from the Barcelona entity. Pina will continue to be low after having also lost the last game of 2021 due to indisposition. Both players must comply with the mandatory seven-day quarantine.

The rest of the players of the first team of Barça trained this Sunday, including Cata Coll, who returned to the group after testing positive in December. All the tests were carried out just before starting the activity, eminently physical and with the players separated into various groups.

The team will exercise in double session on Monday and Tuesday and with only daily training on Wednesday and Friday. In this way, it will continue to prepare for the first league match of the year, next Saturday in Tenerife against Granadilla (5:00 p.m., peninsular time). The Catalan team is the intractable leader of Primera Iberdrola, in which he has won the fifteen games played in this league start.

The COVID protocol of Primera Iberdrola is different from that carried out in LaLiga Santander. In this case, the tests are carried out before the matches, so that more cases could arise during the week, as is happening in the rest of the men’s and women’s leagues.