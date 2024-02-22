How brilliant is this: a Porsche 911 GT3 RS as a transfer car at the airport.

Switching can be a stressful affair. Suppose your first flight has already been delayed, which could make it tricky to catch your connecting flight. Running through the airport to get to the other gate on time. Comfortable is different.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Delta Airlines

No, it would be better to be taken to your connecting flight by Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Wait, what?! Yes, this is a real thing! Such a service can be booked in the United States at Los Angeles airport. This is a collaboration between the American airline Delta and Porsche.

The VIP Transfer is not new. Such a service was first offered at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport 12 years ago. Since then, the program has been further expanded to eight other airports.

Until February 26, a Porsche 911 GT3 RS is part of the VIP Transfer at Los Angeles airport. A randomly selected passenger connecting on a Delta flight will have the opportunity to be shuttled from one plane to another in the 992. How cool is that?

The Delta VIP Transfer can also be booked. The GT3 RS is a marketing stunt to draw attention to the service. With the regular Delta VIP Transfer, a vehicle will take you from one plane or gate to another for $500. That sounds more fancy than it is. For example, you may be driven to the other gate within the airport by golf cart.

A pleasant service, but not as cool as racing through the airport in a GT3 RS. Don't expect too much from this marketing stunt. Los Angeles Airport has a speed limit of 10 mph (16 km/h) for vehicles. In short, it looks nice for the pictures on Instagram, but that's about it.

