After announcing last week that several exclusive games from the Xbox stable would also arrive on rival consoles, Microsoft has revealed the titles and release dates of the games in question. Among the games announced is Obsidian Entertainment's Pentiment, an award-winning narrative adventure, which has already captured the public's attention for its Renaissance-inspired visual style. The title will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch starting February 22nd. It follows Hi-Fi Rush, the dynamic rhythm-based action game from Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks, which arrives on PlayStation 5 on March 19, with pre-orders opening as early as February 21 on PlayStation digital stores.

Grounded by Obsidian Entertainment, a cooperative survival adventure that has already welcomed over 20 million players into its adventurous microcosm, is preparing to land on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch on April 16th. Cross-play mode will be supported, allowing players to join regardless of platform. Finally, Rare's Sea of ​​Thieves, with a community of more than 35 million players, is preparing to sail to PlayStation 5 on April 30. This adventure game promises to further expand its horizon, introducing cross-play support to unite Xbox, PlayStation and PC players in epic pirate adventures.