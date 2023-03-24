In celebration of its 2023 spring sale, su GOG there is a new free game: Neurodeck: Psychological Deckbuilder. It is a game conceptually similar to Slay The Spire, in which you have to build a deck of cards to advance. In this case however, the focus is on human psychology.

The player must therefore meditate and choose his personality traits, explore the labyrinth of the subconscious where he can find cards and improvements that will help him defeat the monsters of his mind, all inspired by real phobias.

Neurodeck: Psychological Deckbuilder also has mechanics from Role playing game which allow you to customize your character’s characteristics and abilities. The game mechanics are designed to promote replayability.

Let’s see a trailer of the game:

For redeem it you just have to go on GOG homepage, scroll and press the green button of the banner with the offer. Do not start from the game page because you will be redirected to the home page. Of course, to have Neurodeck: Psychological Deckbuilder you must have a GOG account without limitations, i.e. without bans, blocks or anything else.

Since you are there, you can also take a look at the spring sales, where you will surely find something that is right for you among the many discounted titles present. You have until April 3, 2023 to find offers that are right for you.