Ash Ketchum and Pikachu stayed by our side for almost 26 years through their multiple series and movies of Pokemon. However, the natural cycle of life proposes a beginning and an end. So our favorite duo finally got some closure on their anime. This one was already aired on Japan and will soon be on the screens of the West.

through the series Aim to be a Master we managed to see Ash and Pikachu say goodbye to all the friends they met on the journey of the protagonist who sought to become a pokémon master. The finale allowed the explosive duo to reunite with Team Rocket that he did not waste his last chance to annoy them. Old faces were also seen, we were able to see again the couple of friends with whom he started everything.

Misty and Brock appeared again and gave us a warm ending that will fill more than one person with melancholy.. However, we are all happy because Ash finally reached his goals. We can finally say goodbye to one of the most important icons of the past generation.

However, this only indicates that a new cycle has arrived.now we can accompany a new protagonist who, like Ash, will look for something interesting in the world Pokemon. Although, it should be noted that It is likely that this is not a final goodbye, maybe we will see Ash and Pikachu appear in the new saga of Pokemon, because they have very important roles. However, of course, they will no longer appear as protagonists.

Source: The Pokemon Company

We recommend: New Pokémon anime presents a preview that shows that there is life after Ash

When does the new Pokemon anime premiere?

Will be called Pokemon Horizons and will be released on April 14, 2023 in Japan. However, there is still no news of its world premiere.

The details that we already know is that they will resume the adventures of Pokémon Violet and Scarlet. In addition to the DLC content, because we will keep in mind the Academies announced in the previous one.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.