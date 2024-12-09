The injured Manuel Neuer is still missing from FC Bayern. The captain of the German football record champions did not take part in the final training in Munich before the Champions League game on Tuesday (9 p.m./Prime Video) against Shakhtar Donetsk after suffering rib problems. He will probably be represented again by Daniel Peretz in Gelsenkirchen, where the Ukrainians play their home games because of the war. The Israeli Peretz is about to play his first game in the premier class. The 24-year-old took Neuer’s place after he was sent off in the DFB Cup defeat against Bayer Leverkusen and made his debut in the starting line-up in goal for the Bayern professionals in the 4-2 Bundesliga win against 1. FC Heidenheim. Neuer had already taken a break there because of the rib injury.

In addition to Neuer, João Palhinha, Alphonso Davies, Kingsley Coman and Harry Kane were also missing due to muscle injuries in training before departure. Coach Vincent Kompany also has to do without Serge Gnabry, who has knee problems. Josip Stanisic was back in team training for the first time after tearing the lateral ligament in his knee. The Croatian is probably not an option for the squad yet after the long injury break. After an illness, Mathys Tel returned to training. Before the sixth matchday of the reformed Champions League, the Munich team are in 13th place in the table led by Liverpool FC with three wins and two defeats. A place among the top eight teams would result in direct qualification for the round of 16. The other 16 teams play the other eight round of 16 teams in home and away playoffs.