Omar Montes and Lola Romero will be soon parents since the young woman is pregnant. It will be the First child for the couple. Not so for the singer, who already He has a 13 -year -old son Fruit of a previous relationship.

According to publishes ABCthe couple He would have already communicated the happy news to his closest environmentI would be very happy for the good news. “Omar’s environment ensures that the artist is very excited about the arrival of this second son in late summer and that he will surely fill the family with happiness,” says the aforementioned medium.

Omar Montes is, currently, one of the most successful artists in the country. In fact, it was Nominated in 2023 to Latin Grammy for Best Flemish Artistan award that finally won since it was for Niña Pastori, but that put him on the international map.

Known on social networks as ‘the gypsy kardashian’, The young woman has made a hole in the difficult world of networkssince it has more than 40,000 followers in all its accounts, where it shows videos of its dancer skills and its day to day.

Although it is a consolidated relationship, there are hardly any public images of the couple, which He carries his love story in the strictest intimacy. In fact, one of the few occasions in which the two have posed together before the cameras was on the red carpet of the Latin Grammy held on November 16, 2023 in Seville.