After “En boca de todos” was taken off the air after five years of broadcasting, America TV put the iconic soap opera “Rubí” on its schedule. The fans and occasional spectators were happy with the return of this famous fiction starring Bárbara Mori; however, they would be about to say goodbye to ‘La descarada’ and welcome her to another program of shows, this time, hosted by María Pía Copello. How did the networks react? Not good, to be honest.

The announcement was made official in the pre-sale of the aforementioned channel: Copello will become the main face of midday along with Carlos Vílchez. Although it is not clear what the format will be, it is believed that it will be a magazine very similar to its predecessors. As expected, thousands have not welcomed this decision and have raised their voices in protest.

Next, we leave you some claim tweets.

What did María Pía say about the rejection of the networks?

Initially, María Pía expressed being “happy, excited” about her entry into the América TV space with her own show. “It is a mixture of feelings. I take with great humility the fact that they think of me for this noon project, although with fear, but it doesn’t matter, ”she commented for“ America shows ”.

But he cannot ignore the avalanche of criticism he has received for ‘replacing’ “Rubí”. Her opinion was revealed in a recent interview with the newspaper Expreso:

“Oh! It makes me laugh, really We will wait for the program to come out. The exact schedule is not there, neither is the airing, let’s see what happens, there will always be criticism, good or bad, but one has to be bathed in oil ”, sentenced the driver.

How many versions of the Rubí soap opera are there?

