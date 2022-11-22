Top Gun: Maverick has been positioned as one of the best movies of 2022. For all those who did not have the opportunity to see this film when it was available in theaters in the middle of the year, Exactly when this sequel will be available on Paramount+ has been confirmed today.

According to Variety, it has been pointed out that Top Gun: Maverick will be available on Paramount+ starting next December 22 in the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, the United Kingdom and Latin America. Without a doubt, a great way to enjoy Christmas.

Maverick managed to gross $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office, the film ranks as the most successful opening of the year. Now, with his arrival at Paramount+, surely we will see an extremely positive number for this streaming platform. On related topics, we already know when it will arrive Bullet Train to Netflix. In the same way, here you can see the new trailer of Avatar: The Way of the Water.

Via: Variety