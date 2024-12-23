The landing in Spain of TikTok Shop is another proof of the rise of this type of functionality that integrates attractive content, ‘live shopping’ and social commerce, blurring the line between entertainment and consumption
On December 9, TikTok Shop landed in Spain, marking a new step in the evolution of electronic commerce and mobile commerce. A bet whose purpose is to allow users to carry out the entire purchasing process within the same application…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Network #sales #platforms #change #rules #ecommerce
Leave a Reply