Electricity price | Sdp's Tuppurainen: The government left the citizens to cope with the extortionate prices of stock exchange electricity alone

According to Tytti Tuppurainen, the government has frozen in front of the electricity situation, while Jani Mäkelä describes the price spike as a temporary disturbance.

Opposition party Chairman of the SDP parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen wonders about the government's “freezing” in the situation in the face of electricity price spikes.

“The government itself has included in the government program the creation of a crisis market model for electricity, but nothing has been done. The government seems to be frozen and has left the citizens alone to cope with the high electricity prices,” Tuppurainen says.

He refers to the year 2022, when Sanna Marini (sd) the government was required to take action due to the increased electricity prices.

“The then opposition leaders, the coalition Petteri Orpo and basic Finns Riikka Purra demanded an emergency meeting of the government and quick intervention in the situation when the price of electricity was 60–70 cents per kilowatt hour. On Friday, the price rose to two euros, but nothing has been heard.”

Basic Finns the chairman of the parliamentary group Jani Mäkelän according to the increase in the price of electricity on the stock exchange, it has now been a matter of a single spike caused by a “bad combination of circumstances”.

“As far as I understand, we are talking about a temporary disturbance rather than a permanent situation. It's not worth paying too much attention to that for one day, other than to learn how this has happened and how it could possibly be prevented in the future,” says Mäkelä.

According to Mäkelä, the situation is different now than last year. At that time, according to him, the support measures were justified because there was a fear that the price of electricity would remain high for months. According to Mäkelä, it is different now, when the price spike was temporary.

“At least I don't have such information myself, or I haven't heard anyone predict that such an exceptionally high level of energy prices would continue now that the weather has improved or over time. But if it were to happen that there was an unexpected crisis, then of course you have to react to it.”

According to Tuppurainen, exceptional price spikes may also occur in the future, so the government should prepare various measures for them.

“[Marinin hallituksessa] a wide variety of measures were taken, and it must be admitted that there were difficulties in allocating them correctly, because there was so little preparation time. Now Petteri Orpo's government has had all the time in the world to learn from Marini's government's measures and prepare a working model for possible crisis conditions.”

According to Mäkelä, the topic should also be discussed in the board.

“It is perhaps a bit difficult to promise anything concrete at this point, that this or that will happen by that and that day, because things are quite complicated. In my opinion, however, these must now be looked at and promoted”, says Mäkelä.

“In general, people's awareness of their own electricity use should be increased so that such unreasonable situations as during the last crisis do not occur, when people took out two-year contracts for tens of cents.”

Tuppurainen would rather develop a crisis market model instead of an electricity market, which would, for example, enable electricity price regulation in exceptional situations.

“As such, it can be said that the electricity market functions as it has been intended to function. The government's responsibility is above all related to managing such temporary price spikes in a way where individual citizens do not drift into unreasonableness,” states Tuppurainen.