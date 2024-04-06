MEXICO CITY.- Despite the 23 points from Torren Jones and Michael Henry, they were not enough for Frayles de Guasave to prevail against Ángeles de la Ciudad de México. by succumbing with a score of 90-78 in what was the beginning of the ninth series of the Chevron Cibacopa League season.

The team in the cassock left behind its streak of two victories in a row and left its record at 4-13 in wins and losses, while the capital's team won five in a row, putting its record at 12-5.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

The challenge

The visitors and Ángeles came out with everything in the first quarter, proof of this is that it ended with a tight score of 25-24 in favor of the locals.

David Sloan scored eight points for the Sinaloans, while Vander Blue contributed eight more for the capital.

For the second period, Frayles relied on 11 “lines” from Michael Henry to come out ahead with a score of 21-20, in order to go to the break with the cards tied at 45 points.

Here for the Mexico City team Johnny Hughes stood out, who was in charge of adding five points.

The cassock team, despite Torren Jones' 11 points, were not enough to come out ahead in the third quarter, falling 24-21.

Daquan Bracey and Nana Opoku stood out for Gustavo Quintero's pupils, adding five units each.

Ángeles sealed the victory in the last period, where they triumphed with a score of 21-12 and with that they emerged winners 90-78.

Mario Kegler, from Frayles, looks to score. Courtesy.

Featured

For the Sinaloans, Michael Henry and Torren Jones stood out, with 23 points each, while for the capital's Daquan Bracey and Vander Blue, who added 23 and 16 points, respectively.

This afternoon, at 5:00 p.m., Frayles and Ángeles will meet again, in what will be the last duel of the first round.

Movements

Frayles de Guasave made changes to their roster by activating the Panamanian Justin Quintero, who became a new reinforcement and took the place of the North American Cameron Burhannon.