Jewish university professors have joined forces to fight together against anti-Semitism. Julia Bernstein and Roglit Ishay report how anti-Semitism is also spreading at universities.

For some it is a provocation: just showing an Israeli flag is enough to provoke hostility. Image: Lucas Bäuml

Ms. Bernstein, Ms. Ishay, you are founding members of a network of Jewish university professors. Is anti-Semitism rampant at German universities?

Julia Bernstein: Universities are part of society as a whole. And when the number of anti-Semitic incidents has quadrupled since last October, there is no reason to believe that universities are exempt. The same applies to the cultural sector, especially when it comes to hostility to Israel.

One would actually assume that anti-Semitism is less widespread at universities because there are a particularly large number of educated people there.