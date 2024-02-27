J-POP Mangaduring a live broadcast on Twitch with AnimeClick, announced three surprise new titles. It's about Oshi no Ko – My Star Glare, Good Night World And Mr Villain's Day offall three arriving later this year.
Below is more information on each of the three manga.
J-POP Manga surprisingly announces three new titles arriving in the coming months during the live with AnimeClick
J-POP Manga returns live as a guest on AnimeClick's Twitch channel!
During the live broadcast on February 26th, the editor Federico Salvan and Lucia Appollonio of J-POP Manga in the company of Alessandro Falciatore, Rossella “Arashi” and Michele Mari, talked about the news of the last few weeks, between Rosen Garten Saga and the backstage of the essay Where the horror of Junji Ito is born as well as given some rumors about the most anticipated titles of March: Takahashi of the bicycle shop, Girl Crush and Polaris will never be gone.
They then surprisingly announced three new titles in the catalog arriving in 2024! The highly anticipated Oshi no Ko – My Star artbook but also the new series Good Night World and Mr Villain's Day off.
More details below:
Oshi no Ko – My Star Glare
by Aka Akasaka, Mengo Yokoyari, Doga Kobo Single volume
The artbook of the beloved Oshi no Ko – My Star series arrives in Italy! A collection of over 130 color illustrations by the master Mengo Yokoyari enriched with exclusive extra content including character design studies, author comments, behind the scenes, interviews and much more! A must have for all Oshi no Ko fans.
Good Night World
by Uru Okabe
5 volumes – Complete series
To escape the problems of his dysfunctional family, Taichiro takes refuge in the virtual reality of Planet, an online cooperative video game in which it is possible to join other players in guilds to complete the game mission. In Planet Taichiro is part of the Akabane Family group, the happy family he never had. Only “family rule”: do not reveal your identity or other information about your real life to other players. What Taichiro doesn't know, but will discover very soon, is that the players in his guild are his hated family members… The manga series from which the successful animated adaptation was based, now streaming on Netflix!
Mr Villain's Day Off
by Yuu Morikawa
6 volumes – Ongoing series
The leader of an evil organization that wants to conquer the Earth fights every day against the Rangers, defenders of the planet. But today is his day off and he would just like to enjoy some relaxation incognito… From this unusual comedy series the anime available from January on Crunchyroll.
Source: J-POP Manga
#JPOP #announces #surprise #manga
Leave a Reply