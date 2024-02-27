Good Night World

by Uru Okabe

5 volumes – Complete series

To escape the problems of his dysfunctional family, Taichiro takes refuge in the virtual reality of Planet, an online cooperative video game in which it is possible to join other players in guilds to complete the game mission. In Planet Taichiro is part of the Akabane Family group, the happy family he never had. Only “family rule”: do not reveal your identity or other information about your real life to other players. What Taichiro doesn't know, but will discover very soon, is that the players in his guild are his hated family members… The manga series from which the successful animated adaptation was based, now streaming on Netflix!

Mr Villain's Day Off

by Yuu Morikawa

6 volumes – Ongoing series

The leader of an evil organization that wants to conquer the Earth fights every day against the Rangers, defenders of the planet. But today is his day off and he would just like to enjoy some relaxation incognito… From this unusual comedy series the anime available from January on Crunchyroll.