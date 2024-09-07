An indescribable and unbridgeable pain, that which the relatives of Sabrina Spallotta are experiencing. The woman lost her life in a tragic road accident in Neptune along with her 5-year-old nephew. The woman’s twin sister is saved instead.

Here are the words of the latter’s husband.

Nettuno: Road accident causes the death of two people

Last Wednesday a very bad one took place accident road to Neptunemore precisely between via Pineta and via Cervincione. Two pregnant twins and the son one of the two were traveling in a Kia Sportage when, suddenly, a car coming the wrong way pounced on them.

The Mini Cooper driven by a 45-year-old man did not stop and did not even respect the priority sign present on that stretch of road. For these reasons, the crash It was impossible to avoid and the twins’ car was thrown violently against a wall.

The police immediately intervened to provide assistance to the victims, but one of the women and the 5-year-old child lost their lives on the spot. second twin, Simonawas transported to the hospital with a red code. The man was also hospitalized and is currently under investigation for road homicide.

The words of the survivor’s husband

A few days after this terrible tragedy, things seem to have improved for the sister who managed to survive to this tragic accident. After recovering, the woman asked about her sister and son. Unfortunately, she had to learn the worst news ever about them.

