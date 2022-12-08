Hundreds of Chinese netizens honored this Thursday Li Wenliang, the doctor who alerted to the appearance of covid-19one day after the government announced that it will ease the sanitary restrictions.

In December 2019, Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist at a Wuhan hospital, told his colleagues on social media about his concern about the appearance of patients who appeared to have a similar illness. Severe acute respiratory syndrome (MRS).

After that, he was summoned by the police, who accused him of spreading “rumours”.

His death due to covid-19which he contracted from a patient, sparked outrage in the country.

Back then, Chinese netizens criticized the management of the crisis by the authoritieswhich they accused of opacity.

Almost three years after his death, his profile on the Weibo social network was flooded with hundreds of tribute comments, after the health authorities announced on Wednesday that they will ease the sanitary measures against covid-19.

“A ‘hobbit’ like you is indispensable, ordinary and small but determined and brave, inadvertently becoming a hero… and a martyr,” posted one netizen.

“You always have to remember those who sounded the alarm,” commented another, stating “to look forward to a more transparent society.”

Other netizens shared their frustration with the anticovid rules.

We recommend you read:

“As the person in charge of the PCR tests, I am exhausted from the search for positive cases, the enormous number of samples that must be processed, the information that must be entered into the system (…), the increasingly numerous complaints from the population,” wrote one user.