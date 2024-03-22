DThe Netherlands can rely on their Bundesliga jokers, Scotland and Hungary are putting up a good fight: Germany's opponents of the near future definitely made an impression on Friday evening. Oranje won their test against extremely aggressive Scots in Amsterdam 4-0 (1-0). Hungary, like Scotland, Germany's group opponent at the European Championships in the summer, beat Turkey 1-0 (0-0).

The Netherlands will play as a test opponent against the DFB-Elf in Frankfurt next Tuesday, and they had problems controlling the game in their own stadium. With Bundesliga professionals Jeremie Frimpong (Leverkusen) and .).

Meet Bundesliga strikers

Shortly before the break, however, Tijjani Reijnders (40th) hit the corner – it was Elftal's first shot on goal. After the break, Georginio Wijnaldum increased (72'), and substitute Bundesliga strikers Wout Weghorst (TSG Hoffenheim/84') and Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund/86') scored late on.

The Scots also presented themselves as unpleasant opponents in the second half, were the better team at times and not only deserved a goal when Lawrence Shankland hit the crossbar (62nd). On June 14th they will be Germany's opening European Championship opponents.







The Hungarians will meet the DFB team on June 19th, and they had an extremely even duel with European Championship participants Turkey. Former Leipzig player Dominik Szoboszlai decided the game in Budapest with a hand penalty (48th), current Leipzig player Peter Gulacsi saved the victory with a strong save against Kenan Yildiz (71st).