Minutes ago the Venezuelan opponent, María Corina Machado, announced that she will be Corina Yoris who will replace her as a candidate in the presidential elections on July 28.

Yoris has a degree in Philosophy, Literature and a PhD in History. She is a professor of Logic and Argumentation Theory at several university institutions. Fue president of the Venezuelan Society of Philosophy and president of the Venezuelan Society of Logic.

The teacher was a main member of the National Primary Commission of the Unitary Platform of the Venezuelan opposition that held the October 2023 primaries.

Yoris will be the replacement for María Corina Machado. Photo:Courtesy

“Today is a great day and I want to take a big step towards victory. We are going to defeat Maduro this year. The regime knows that it is lost, it knows that the people are with us, we all know that we are an immense majority that is growing. The regime intends and wants to close the electoral route and deny Venezuelans the path to freedom, but they are not going to achieve it,” said María Corina Machado during the announcement of her substitute candidate.

For Machado, this is a correct decision and one that has every possibility to reach the elections on July 28.

“I feel proud, with the people. We are going to a transition, no one is superfluous,” said Yoris, who also insisted that if he won the presidency, his first decree would be to free the political prisoners.

Apparent unity

Omar Barboza, representative and head of the Unitary Platform, spoke before Machado's announcement, ensuring that an agreement had been reached between all the opposition factors, who hope to register Yoris' candidacy with the cards of the Democratic Unity Table (MUD) and Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT), the only two opposition parties qualified for the election.

On the CNE page, Yoris appears enabled. Photo:Screenshot

Along with Machado were representatives of several political parties and representative figures of the Venezuelan opposition, which is why they speak of “unity”, which had not been achieved since 2019 with Juan Guaidó as its head.

Yoris enabled

Until this Friday, Professor Yoris appears enabled in the National Electoral Council system, Therefore, there would be no impediment to the registration of your candidacy, which will finally be declared valid or not after March 28.

On that day it will be known whether or not the opposition has a candidate for July 28.

The rectors of the CNE can allege that the name was misspelled, that the government plan was not adequately presented, or that the challenges to the candidacy were accepted, which is why it would not proceed.