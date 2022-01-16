The series Netflix by The Witcher received its second season last month, and we have already been able to see the Wild Hunt. On the Twitter account, however, the concept art portraying some knights, a steed and the most important members, including Eredin.

Each character has a distinctive design, which well translates the intimidating appearance of the armor worn by the skeletal knights described in the books of Andrzej Sapkowski and represented in video game by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The “Ghosts of Mörhogg” they are a group of Aen Elle elves who want to capture Ciri, Geralt’s protégé, about the powers of which the second season of the series has expanded the discourse, and has hinted that for the third season we will know more about the main members who make up the Wild Hunt.

