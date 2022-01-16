The controversial 2021 championship final, with the title lost to Lewis Hamilton right on the last lap of the last Grand Prix of the season, he still leaves some doubts about the will of the seven-time world champion to return to the track this year. Assuming, however, that in the end the Mercedes standard bearer will keep his contract and will be among the protagonists of the season that starts next March 20 in Bahrain, one of the most interesting themes of the championship will be his confrontation with the new teammate, the young talent of British motorsport George Russell. Fresh from three seasons in Williams in which he showed uncommon qualities, Russell is expected to make an intriguing leap in level.

An advantage for the newcomer could be the change in technical regulations, which will force all the drivers to adapt to the new single-seaters. The move to the new cars – judged by many experts to be more difficult to drive than the ones used until last year – could reduce the advantage Hamilton can enjoy having been with Brackley’s team for nearly a decade. Also due to this revolution, Russell admitted that he did not have a plan in mind to ‘study’ Hamilton and his driving style, perhaps trying to steal some secrets of the trade from him. “No, there will be no Lewis study“, confirmed the # 63 to the site GPFans.

“This is because the reason that makes it so great is its ability to adapt to situations. We have a brand new car – recalled Russell, who in Abu Dhabi after the race had been the most explicit in defending Hamilton, contesting the work of the Race Direction – nobody knows what will be the best way to drive that car. I am sure that the 2022 version of the Mercedes will be very different from a Mercedes 2021 and also compared to a Red Bull, a Ferrari or a McLaren. They will have all their little quirks “, concluded the King’s Lynn native.