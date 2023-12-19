Last year one of the series that made a lot of noise on the platform on Netflix was Merlinawhich even managed to beat Stranger Things 4 when he had returned to relevance after years of absence. This one has as its protagonist the daughter of the family Addams, which this time begins to solve mysteries about a magical creature. And because of this fame it has earned the opportunity for another season, but that is not all the franchise has to offer people.

As mentioned by sites like bloomberg, there will be a lot of content from this brand, so they would already be working on a spinoff focused on another character, someone who had his moment to shine for just one episode, but that was enough to grab people's attention. This would be neither more nor less than the uncle Lukewho in the 2022 series was played by Fred Armisenwith a performance that recalls his iconic appearance in the films of the 90s.

The journalist mentioned this Luke Shaw in relation to the performance of the actor:

As with any television show in development, there is no guarantee that Uncle Fester's (Lucas) show will ever happen. The writers have to figure out the story, the company needs to negotiate contracts with the talent, and individuals' schedules need to align.

It is worth mentioning that it makes all the sense in the world for this alternative series to be confirmed shortly after, since at this moment the second season of the show in which Jenna Ortega It is the delivery of the moment. Even the main actress herself talks about changes in terms of the mystery approach, mentioning that things will take a turn around terror, so that she is more interested in addressing this gloomy story with controversial moments.

Remember that the first season of Merlina Is available in Netflix.

Editor's note: It would be interesting if they launched the spin off in the future, but they also didn't top it with the second season of Merlina so that people don't end up fed up with the franchise. As for the second wave of episodes, it is likely that they will give us some date until 2024.