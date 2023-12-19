The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, showed this Tuesday, December 19, his indignation at the new anti-immigrant law of the state of Texas (USA), which facilitates deportations without due process, and said that his Government will challenge the decision . For its part, the White House considered that it “dehumanizes” migrants, but did not clarify whether the Joe Biden Administration will sue the state to stop this legislation. Human rights groups began a legal process to overturn the law.

Although it was only approved a couple of days ago, the new law against migrants in an irregular situation promoted by the Texas governor, Greg Abbot, has already earned multiple negative reactions on all fronts.

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, stated that his country “will always be against” these measures, in addition to describing Abbot's actions as “politicking” to establish himself in the candidacy for the Vice President of the United States in the 2024 elections.

“Tell our countrymen and migrants that we are going to be defending them, that the governor of Texas acts that way because he wants to be a candidate for vice president,” López Obrador said during his daily morning conference, where he also expressed his doubts that the law implemented by Abbott, whom he called “a bad-tempered man,” is going to materialize.

The US government also expressed concern about the new legislation, that would allow any Texas police officer to detain and process any person who cannot prove their immigration status.

FILE – Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador speaks at the National Palace in Mexico City, January 10, 2023. © AP / Fernando Llano

“This is not what we should be as a country,” said White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre. who described the measure as “radical” and “dehumanizing” toward migrants on the country's southern border.

However, President Joe Biden's spokesperson did not confirm that the Government is going to challenge said legislation before judicial bodies, as if they did in the past with the 'floating border' on the Rio Grande.

Human rights defenders challenge

Within Texas, the dissent of civil society has already been heard in the courts. Human rights activists, led by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), filed a lawsuit in federal court in Austin, alleging that the legislation promoted by Abbott undermines federal authority over immigration provisions.

“The bill ignores fundamental constitutional principles and violates federal immigration law, while harming Texans, particularly brown and black communities,” said Adriana Piñon, legal director of the ACLU in Texas, highlighting the extremism of the law and adding that it could cause racial bias within the State Police.

Other expert voices affirm that the controversial law may be “subject to change.”

Local organizations in Brownsville, Texas, hold a rally before a press conference announcing the governor's signing of three bills expanding border security policies in the state on Monday, December 18, 2023. © AP / Valerie Gonzalez

Stephen Yale-Loehr, a professor of immigration law at Cornell Law School, referred to a similar bill pushed by Arizona in 2010, which was reversed by a Supreme Court decision two years later considering that states cannot exercise functions that are attributed exclusively to the federal governmentl, such as the application of immigration measures.

The extreme 'SB4' law

On December 18, Greg Abbott signed a legislative package with three new judicial orders in relation to immigration control within Texas, including the 'SB4' law, the most controversial and extreme law that has been promoted in more than a decade by a federal entity of the United States.

The law empowers the Police to legally arrest and prosecute any person who cannot prove their legal stay in the country.in cases that can go up to 'express' deportation without the need for a trial.







Additionally, 'SB4' would transform the interpretation of the law, making it a misdemeanor for a foreign citizen to “enter or attempt to enter the state” irregularly and imposing sentences of up to 20 years if the accused refuses to leave the state or is a repeat offender.

The governor of Texas is promoting this law at a time when he seeks to insert himself on the radar of the most conservative wing of the Republican Party heading into the 2024 elections.

With AP, EFE, Reuters and local media