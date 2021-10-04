Netflix’s top 10 currently, at least in Peru, is still dominated by The Squid Game, the survival drama that everyone talks about. The Korean hit is followed by Guilty, a shocking thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal; while in third place is located Things to clean, a miniseries consisting of ten poignant episodes starring Margaret Qualley. Next, we tell you all the details of the production that is all the rage and is one of the most viewed in the streaming giant’s video library.

Things to Clean – Official Trailer

What is Things to Clean about?

Inspired by the New York Times best-seller ‘Maid: hard work, low pay, and a mother’s will to survive’, written by Stephanie Land, the production Things to clean follows the story of Alex, a single mother cleaning houses to make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter. Maddy.

Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a stark and inspiring exploration of the resilience of a young woman who nurtures her own will to survive while protecting her little girl.

Margaret Qualley plays young mother Alex, while the role of little Maddy falls to Rylea Nevaeh Whittet. Photo: Netflix

What does the review of Things to clean say?

Angie Han – Hollywood Reporter

“Qualley is gifted with an expressive face that turns Alex into an open book. Even when he struggles to maintain his composure in the face of excruciating pressure, a trembling lip, a fluttering eyelash or a fluttering nostril reveals the game.

Daniel D’Addario – Variety

Qualley, a sharp and compelling performer, could take viewers anywhere. Audiences who know her best as the short-lived hippie from Once upon a time in Hollywood may be surprised at how well she can ward off feelings of anxiety. “

Candice Frederick – TheWrap

“It’s hard to pinpoint what the show is lacking throughout the first few episodes. This sense of humanity, even if it is painful at times, is what gives life to Things to be cleaned ”.

Richard Roeper – Chicago Sun-Times

“Margaret Qualley delivers a heartbreakingly real performance as a woman determined to clean houses after leaving her former abuser.”

Brian Tallerico – RogerEbert.com

“Qualley is down to earth and brilliant, finding the graceful notes of beauty that center everything around her in this series that I suspect is going to garner a loyal, tearful audience.”

The series Things to clean has already won the hearts of fans and ranks as one of the most viewed on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

Things to clean – cast

Margaret Qualley as Alex

Billy Burke as Hank

Andie MacDowell as Paula

Nick Robinson as Sean

Anika Noni Rose as Regina

Tracy Vilar as Yolanda

Rylea Nevaeh Whittet as Maddy

BJ Harrison as Denise

Erin Karpluk as Sharlene

Toby Levins as Basil

Raymonnd Ablack as Nate

Aime Carrero as Danielle

Xavier de Guzman as Ethan