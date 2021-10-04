“No Time to Die” brought in $ 35 million in British and Irish theaters, the highest revenue there since the outbreak of the Corona virus, and the highest-grossing James Bond film ever to achieve revenue over three days at the weekend. In the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The film, which marks the fifth and final appearance of Daniel Craig as the British secret agent, has been postponed three times since its April 2020 release due to the pandemic..

And Universal said in a statement today that the film made 121 million dollars without showing it in China, the largest film market in the world, and it is the first Hollywood movie to earn more than 100 million dollars in the time of the epidemic, without showing it in China. The movie is scheduled to be released in China at the end of October.

“No Time To Die” has not yet been shown in North America, as it will be shown in the United States and Canada.

Universal and Metro Golden Mayer decided to release the film in theaters only, avoiding the trend this year by many distributors to release films on their broadcast platforms at the same time..

The action movie, which cost about $200 million to produce, won praise from film critics who said it was worth the wait.